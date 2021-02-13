W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 2.0% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $27,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,058,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,024,000 after buying an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.08. The stock had a trading volume of 206,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

