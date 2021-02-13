Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WACLY opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.00. Wacoal has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

