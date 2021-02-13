Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WACLY opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.00. Wacoal has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.41.
Wacoal Company Profile
Featured Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.