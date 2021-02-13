Wade G W & Inc. Has $6.75 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

