Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Cap of $7.08 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $5,648.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,049,697 coins and its circulating supply is 194,670,083 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.