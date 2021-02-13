Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Short Interest Update

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WAKE opened at $19.74 on Friday. Wake Forest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.
Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter.
Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile
Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits and IRAs. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.
