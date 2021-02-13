Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Decreased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 60,550 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 172.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 13,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $893,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

