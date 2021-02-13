Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 137,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $144.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

