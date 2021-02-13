Waltonchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $260.92 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 105.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $117.69 million and approximately $260.92 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 253.1% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.87 or 0.03842342 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.