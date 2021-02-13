Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $165.92 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 100.6% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $165.92 million and $23.28 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00333972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.34 or 0.03421006 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

