Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 548,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

