Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Waste Management by 184.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after buying an additional 1,054,762 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 160.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Waste Management by 161.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after buying an additional 376,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Management by 3,545.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,228,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

