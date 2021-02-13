Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Waterloo Brewing stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Waterloo Brewing has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.60.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

