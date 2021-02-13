wave edu coin (WEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $133,652.39

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. wave edu coin has a market cap of $133,652.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 134.5% higher against the dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00280440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00095379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00089778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00088359 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.29 or 0.97786069 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062573 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

wave edu coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.