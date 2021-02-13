Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.26 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $52.86 million and $214,928.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00278722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00084797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00087193 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,796.31 or 0.99601650 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00061761 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,961 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.