Waves (WAVES) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $193.05 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Waves coin can now be bought for $10.91 or 0.00023287 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $193.05 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,321,722 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

