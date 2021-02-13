WAX Price Up 46.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $96.85 million and $17.36 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001623 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00034155 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,724,588,344 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,586,267 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

