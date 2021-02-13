WAX (WAXP) Price Up 36.9% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $93.95 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00034083 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,724,773,442 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,290,030 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

