WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $82.81 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 51% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.01053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00055438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.84 or 0.05559584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.