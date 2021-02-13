Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,774 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

