WazirX Price Up 83% This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $49.66 million and $17.70 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 83% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00098295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00089459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00089191 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.31 or 0.97941854 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062629 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

