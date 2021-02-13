Webcoin (WEB) Market Capitalization Tops $43,003.17

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded 120.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Webcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Webcoin has a market cap of $43,003.17 and $2,152.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01069805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.50 or 0.05644015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026778 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

WEB is a token. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 tokens. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

