Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 1,218,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Weidai has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Weidai alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.