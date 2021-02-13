Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $76,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $33.53 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

