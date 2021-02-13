Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 24,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 175,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,616 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WFC opened at $33.53 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

