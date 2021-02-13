Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,442,000 after purchasing an additional 355,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after purchasing an additional 319,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

