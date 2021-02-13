West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the January 14th total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.4 days.

Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

