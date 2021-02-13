West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the January 14th total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.4 days.
Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77.
West African Resources Company Profile
