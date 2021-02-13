Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $27,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL opened at $78.20 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.