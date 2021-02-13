Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 14th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Western Asset Global High Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 21,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $222,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

EHI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 24,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,806. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

