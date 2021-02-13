Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 43.3% in January

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.44. 31,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.