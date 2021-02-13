Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Western Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:WTLC) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC)

Western Metals Corporation owns and operates natural gas wells in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. It produces natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company was formerly known as Coastcast Corporation and changed its name to Western Metals Corporation in November 2004.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Western Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.