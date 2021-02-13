WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.01 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

