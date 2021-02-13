Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 2.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,534,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after buying an additional 403,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after buying an additional 2,998,938 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE WY opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

