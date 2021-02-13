Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,678.16

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,678.16 and traded as high as $3,251.00. Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) shares last traded at $3,207.00, with a volume of 374,732 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,575 ($33.64).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,094.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,678.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.05.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total value of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41).

About Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

