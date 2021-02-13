WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $208.43 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $208.43 million and $1.21 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015612 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006745 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

