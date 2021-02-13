Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

