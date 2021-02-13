William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CIGI. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $111.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

