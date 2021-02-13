William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.64

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $14.95. William Hill shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 45,349 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on WIMHY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

