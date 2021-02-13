WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the January 14th total of 566,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WIMI stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.