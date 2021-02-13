WinCash (WCC) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $276,658.04 and approximately $20,679.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WinCash has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 175.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029647 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

