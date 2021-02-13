WinCash (WCC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,461.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, WinCash has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $276,166.74 and $28,461.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00029961 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

