Wing 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.25 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $36.23 or 0.00077221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $34.45 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00279898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00095741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00089970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00088324 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,890.77 or 0.97799766 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00062979 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,450,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,879 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars.

