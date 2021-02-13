WINk Trading Up 125.9% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $88.16 million and $54.61 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 125.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.