Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $4.75 on Friday. Winland has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.
