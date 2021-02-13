Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $4.75 on Friday. Winland has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

