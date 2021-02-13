Wirex Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.13 Million (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. Wirex Token has a total market capitalization of $41.67 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00098147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00086585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00087347 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.88 or 0.98700157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00193412 BTC.

Wirex Token Token Profile

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,400,500,000 tokens. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

Wirex Token Token Trading

