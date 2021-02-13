WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE)’s share price dropped 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.