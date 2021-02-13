WisdomTree International ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESD) Trading 0.6% Higher

WisdomTree International ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESD)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.67. 701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International ESG Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International ESG Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,233,000.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.