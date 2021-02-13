WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21. Approximately 2,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $9,102,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,401,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the third quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the third quarter worth about $615,000.

