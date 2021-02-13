Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WZZZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of WZZZY opened at $16.75 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

