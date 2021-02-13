Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,280.43 ($55.92).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday.

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,818 ($62.95) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a one year high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,471.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,940.40.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

