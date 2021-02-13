WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Up 101.5% in January

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the January 14th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

